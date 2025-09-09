Emeka Egbuka called game winning TD before it happened vs. Falcons
Buccaneers rookie WR Emeka Egbuka continues to exceed expectations.
First, he was drafted earlier than many expected when the Buccaneers selected him 19th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite plenty of criticism for making the pick, GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles remained confident in their decision.
Then, shortly thereafter, Egbuka got right to work impressing his coaches and teammates during rookie minicamp, training camp and then the preseason. It wasn't just Egbuka's physical traits on the field that impressed, but also his attitude, intelligence and work ethic that earned him the respect of his peers during his first NFL offseason.
Egbuka's expectations continued to gain steam leading up to his first NFL game, especially once Jalen McMillan was sent to the IR in addition to veteran receiver Chris Godwin's absence. Godwin isn't expected to be ready until Week 5 at the earliest this season.
Emeka Egbuka loves playing in Atlanta
Despite such high expectations, Egbuka still managed to exceed them yet again on Sunday vs. the Falcons. The former Ohio State Buckeye, returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta where he played (and won) a National Championship in his last collegiate football game, Egbuka shone yet again.
When it was all said and done, the 22-year-old rookie receiver put together an exceptional performance that saw him secure 4 receptions for 67 yards and 2 TDs, including the game-winner in the form of a 25-yard strike from Baker Mayfield on a beautifully executed post route with less than a minute remaining.
Following the game, star receiver Mike Evans was asked about the impressive play by his young teammate, and he unveiled a cool behind-the-scenes tidbit about that final TD reception.
Egbuka called his game winning TD before it happened
"Right before he caught that last touchdown, he like called it,” said Evans. “He wanted a post route. He said, ‘I’m about to game one.'"
“We were in the huddle and [Egbuka] said we need to run this certain play and I’m going to game [the cornerback], and I was just like, ‘Maybe we do need to run it.’ said Evans. "And then literally he runs the post and touchdown, next play.”
Almost as impressive as the game-winning TD itself is the fact that Egbuka had the confidence to not only suggest what play to run, but to state that he's going to take it to the house — which is, according to his teammate Mike Evans, exactly what happened.
