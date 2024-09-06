Buccaneers' Opponent Makes Baffling Decision Before Week 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face an up-and-coming football team in the Washington Commanders — they boast a new head coach in Dan Quinn, a new rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels and a lot more rollover just about everywhere else.
Unfortunately, not everything is up to standard for Washington just yet after picking No. 2 overall in this year's draft, and it may allow the Buccaneers defensive line to feast on Sunday.
Quinn spoke to Washington media on Friday as the game looms closer, and he revealed that the team will not have just one player starting at left tackle. Instead, they're bizarrely set to rotate two different players in the role throughout the game — third-round rookie Brandon Coleman out of TCU and veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas.
Quite frankly, this is an awful idea — and the Buccaneers could reap the benefits. It remains to be seen exactly what Quinn meant by this, as he could also be referring to 3 OT sets in certain packages, but if does plan to actually rotate two different players at LT, the team could greatly suffer from a lack of consistency and — if you need to do this in the first place — from poor play.
If the Commanders do plan to play two different left tackles at various points in this game, Tampa Bay's edge rushing room in Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could be in for a big game. Diaby is coming off a breakout year with 7.5 sacks while Tryon-Shoyinka is looking for a bounce-back campaign after Tampa Bay didn't pick up his fifth-year option, so this could well be the opportunity he is looking for.
The Buccaneers will look to start this year off with a big win, but even with strange decisions like this, they can't be caught unawares. Head coach Todd Bowles will have his team ready, and at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, it'll try to get its first win of the year as soon as it can.
