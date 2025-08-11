Buccaneers sign former Falcons running back amid Rachaad White injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some depth in the backfield, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
The Buccaneers are signing former Atlanta Falcons running back Jase McClellan, who the Falcons drafted out of Alabama in the sixth rounf of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The move comes after Rachaad White, the team's No. 2 running back behind Bucky Irving, left the Bucs' 29-7 preseason win against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury.
While White is out, the good news for the Bucs is that he is expected to make a recovery soon. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles listed White as "day-to-day" with his injury.
While White should come back soon, the Bucs only have five running backs in camp (White, Irving, Sean Tucker, Josh Williams and Owen Wright), so adding one more back isn't a terrible idea.
McClellan, 23, played in just two games for the Falcons last season, running the ball 13 times for 32 yards.
While McClellan struggled to get touches behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in Atlanta, he has proven to be a capable running back in the past.
McClellan spent four years with the Crimson Tide, working with some future NFL running backs in Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs. In his final season in Tuscaloosa, McClellan recorded 166 carries for 803 yards and six touchdowns.
There's a good chance McClellan won't be with the Bucs for the long haul, but he could be some much-needed depth that fills in the practice squad that could come in handy later in the season.
