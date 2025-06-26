Bucs named ideal landing spot for former All-Pro cornerback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spent the offseason reinforcing a roster built to compete in the NFC South, and possibly beyond.
Now, a new wave of speculation suggests an even bigger move could be on the horizon, one involving a three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.
According to Fox Sports’ David Helman, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be a perfect fit in Tampa Bay, should the Miami Dolphins find a trade partner during his current minicamp holdout.
“If I’m purely looking for fit, how about a trade that’d send Ramsey a short drive up I-75 to Tampa?” Helman said. “The Buccaneers have the cap space, and their roster looks primed for another run at the NFC South title.”
Beyond the surface appeal of Ramsey's résumé, there's schematic logic here. Bowles could use a more aggressive, press-heavy secondary, and Ramsey’s addition would create a defense few offenses would enjoy attacking. He could also serve as a mentor to the Buccaneers' young corners, a role he’s embraced in past stops.
“The fun thing about this trade is it would pair Ramsey with one of the league’s best defensive minds in Bucs head coach Todd Bowles,” Helman said.
There’s also the practicality. The Dolphins have already made it clear they’re open to moving Ramsey, whose cap hit and recent injury history may scare off some suitors. But Tampa Bay has the space and the structure to take the gamble. The cost in draft capital likely wouldn’t be enormous, and the upside of locking down the back end of the defense with one of the game’s most feared DBs could be well worth the risk.
The Buccaneers are close to contending again. With a steady quarterback in Baker Mayfield, an elite receiving corps and a defense capable of making plays, a player like Jalen Ramsey might be exactly what they need to get over the top.
