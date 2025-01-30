CBS Sports identifies key position Buccaneers need to address in offseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few places to address in the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency. But one particular place on defense could be the most important if the Bucs want to contend next year and beyond.
CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr recently wrote an article on one thing every team needs to do in the offseason, and for the Buccaneers, he pinpointed a weak spot on defense — the team's off-ball linebackers. Here's what Kerr had to say about Tampa Bay:
"It's likely the Buccaneers lose one of their two starting off-ball linebackers this offseason. Lavonte David and K.J. Britt are both free agents, and the Buccaneers typically find a way to bring David back. David is 35, so a long-term successor is also in the cards. This is a position Tampa Bay could double down on this offseason."
The team still doesn't know if Lavonte David is returning to the fold, as he's consistently been playing on one-year deals for the past few seasons now. K.J. Britt is also unlikely to return, given his play in 2024, so that could potentially leave two linebackers the Bucs need to replace heading into this season.
The Bucs can do that through the NFL Draft or through free agency, but either way, they should find a way to bring in some new talent there.
