Buccaneers 2025 offensive coordinator tracker: Who Tampa Bay has interviewed so far

Keep an eye on who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interviewing for their OC position with our tracker.

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game.
Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are faced with a familiar dilemma.

In 2023, offensive coordinator Dave Canales spent one year with the Bucs before taking a head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers. And in 2024, offensive coordinator Liam Coen spent one year with the Bucs before taking a head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the Bucs need their third coordinator in three years, and they've been thorough.

Here's every candidate the Buccaneers have interviewed so far in their OC search:

Josh Grizzard, Passing Game Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Passing Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Passing Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard / Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Ragone, Quarterbacks Coach, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks with quarterback coach Dave Ragone following OTAs.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks with quarterback coach Dave Ragone following OTAs. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nick Caley, Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans
Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Grant Udinski, Assistant Offensive Coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game.
Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marcus Brady, Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterbacks coach Shane Day.
Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterbacks coach Shane Day. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nate Scheelhaase, Passing Game Consultant, Los Angeles Rams

Iowa State Cyclones Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Nate Scheelhaase talks to players during warm-up.
Iowa State Cyclones Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Nate Scheelhaase talks to players during warm-up. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

