Buccaneers 2025 offensive coordinator tracker: Who Tampa Bay has interviewed so far
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are faced with a familiar dilemma.
In 2023, offensive coordinator Dave Canales spent one year with the Bucs before taking a head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers. And in 2024, offensive coordinator Liam Coen spent one year with the Bucs before taking a head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the Bucs need their third coordinator in three years, and they've been thorough.
Here's every candidate the Buccaneers have interviewed so far in their OC search:
Josh Grizzard, Passing Game Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dave Ragone, Quarterbacks Coach, Los Angeles Rams
Nick Caley, Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams
Grant Udinski, Assistant Offensive Coordinator, Minnesota Vikings
Marcus Brady, Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers
Nate Scheelhaase, Passing Game Consultant, Los Angeles Rams
