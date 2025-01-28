Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield named to 2025 Pro Bowl Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is making the Pro Bowl games after all.
Mayfield was largely considered a snub when the NFC's three quarterbacks for the Pro Bowl Games were revealed before the regular season ended. They were Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, the Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold and the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, so Mayfield's chances to actually end up making the games as an alternate became pretty decent if he didn't make the Super Bowl — there was a good chance, after all, that one of those three quarterbacks would make it.
As it turned out, none of them did, so Mayfield was out of luck. And then he was in some — Daniels pulled out of the games due to injury, so Mayfield will be there to represent the NFC for the second time in a row.
Mayfield made quite the impression the last time around. He won the Pro Bowl Games' offensive MVP award after defeating fellow NFC quarterback Geno Smith in the precision passing event, and he'll be looking to win the award for the second year in a row when he participates in the games in Orlando.
Mayfield will be one of four Bucs players represented at the event alongside wide receiver Mike Evans, tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Vita Vea.
