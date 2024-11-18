Daniel Jones Benched Ahead of Buccaneers-Giants Game, Backup QB Will Start
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the New York Giants coming off their Week 10 bye, traveling to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the struggling NFC East squad. But when they do, they won't be facing the quarterback they were expecting to face at the beginning of the year.
As many expected over the bye week, the New York Giants are making a change at quarterback. They'll be sending Jones to the bench, and in his place, will start former Syracuse and Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Giants will go with DeVito over Drew Lock, who the team acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. So far, DeVito has thrown for 1,101 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 9 games so far across his career.
Tampa Bay's preparation will now need to pivot from Jones to DeVito ahead of their game this Sunday. The Bucs need to go on a stellar run in this back half for any real chance of making the playoffs, and it will start against the Giants and their new starting quarterback.
