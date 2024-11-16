Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Challenges Shaq to a Boxing Match at Tyson-Paul Fight
Netflix held one of their biggest live events ever on Friday when 27-year-old YouTuber Jake Paul faced off against 58-year-old former world champion in a sanctioned boxing match, and millions watched as the two faced off in the ring (or they at least tried to, anyway — Netflix's servers made that a bit difficult).
One of the numerous celebrities attending the event was none other than Rob Gronkowski, a soon-to-be Hall of Fame tight end who won Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and, of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While at that event, he ran into another sports legend in Shaquille O'Neal, who won four titles in the NBA.
So naturally, Gronk challenged Shaq to a boxing match.
Now. Gronk is a big guy, but Shaq would probably give him a run for his money in weight and reach. There's nothing confirmed, of course, but if it did go down, it would be just the latest in a long list of side quests he's done since retiring from football and leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
