Former Bucs OC Liam Coen's Jaguars intro presser announced, what's he going to say?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently searching for their fourth offensive coordinator in as many years after the most bizarre events unfolded for former offensive coordinator Liam Coen to take the open head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The situation caused major confusion for all involved as it seemed as if Coen would return as the Bucs' offensive coordinator after receiving an offer from the franchise that would have made him the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, things took a quick turn once the Jags decided to fire general manager Trent Baalke.
Once Baalke was let go, the situation started to progress rapidly and ended up in a world of disarray with contradicting reports on what actually happened as it was reported that Coen made his way to Jacksonville under secrecy for his second interview.
Now, Coen has signed to be the next head coach of the Jaguars while the Buccaneers do their due diligence in finding their next offensive coordinator. With everything now official, Coen's introductory press conference as the Jaguars' head coach is set to take place this upcoming Monday at 3:30 at which point he will address the media for the first time since the announcement.
While Coen is no longer a fan favorite in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers' fans and those affiliated with the organization will likely want to tune in to see what Coen has to say. Will he address the series of events that led him to this decision? Will he take ownership for not handling things in a manner that could be respected? Will Coen acknowledge the Bucs in any way for helping him reach this level?
There are many questions that still need to be answered and there is no better way to get said answers other than straight from the horse's mouth. The Buccaneers' organization moves based on the character trait of integrity and from what we know Coen did not hold up his end of the deal when it comes to that. It will be interesting no matter what to see the context behind Coen's words once he steps up to the podium in Jacksonville on Monday.
