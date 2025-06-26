Haason Reddick already proving himself for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a risk on pass rusher Haason Reddick in free agency, signing him to a one-year deal worth $14 million.
Reddick struggled last season, but he is hoping for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. The Athletic insider Dan Pompei praised Reddick for his performance at OTAs and minicamp.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' linebacker corps place low in latest PFF rankings
Reddick eyes bounce back year with Bucs
"Haason Reddick had only one sack last season and skipped some offseason workouts, which led to uncertainty about his ability to impact the defense. But Reddick’s presence at minicamp was powerful," Pompei wrote.
"Reddick, who had 50 1/2 sacks between 2020 and 2023, hasn’t forgotten how to get to the quarterback, even though he had an awful 2024 with the Jets. At 30, he appears to be in his athletic prime, and is at the point in his life when knowledge and ability are intersecting quite nicely. Reddick also has been sharing his wisdom with younger Bucs pass rushers, but the way he can help them most is by attracting blockers. The expectation on this team is Reddick will have a productive season — and help teammates do the same."
Reddick, 30, recorded 14 tackles last season for the Jets in 10 games, and it was his worst NFL season to date.
He still got a decent deal from the Bucs, but Tampa is banking on him being the version of himself that was an All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reddick will report to Buccaneers training camp with the rest of the on July 24.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known