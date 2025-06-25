Buccaneers' linebacker corps place low in latest PFF rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have long been known for strong linebacker play, but according to Pro Football Focus, the unit lands near the bottom of the league.
The Buccaneers were slotted at No. 25 overall in PFF's latest rankings heading into the 2025 season, a placement that shows they have lingering questions about the depth and long-term reliability of the group behind its veteran leader.
Tampa Bay still boasts one of the NFL’s most consistent linebackers in Lavonte David, who enters his 13th season as a respected anchor in Todd Bowles’ defense. Despite his age, David showed he has plenty left in the tank with an impressive 77.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2024 — his best mark since 2017.
“Lavonte David is still a stalwart in Tampa Bay. His 77.6 PFF run-defense grade last season was his best since 2017. He’s slowed down in coverage but continues to adeptly lead the unit,” PFF said.
But it’s what surrounds David that brings Tampa Bay’s linebacker ranking down. The Bucs are relying on a group of players who either lack experience or are coming off down seasons.
SirVocea Dennis showed flashes in limited snaps last year, particularly in coverage, but has played just 209 career snaps entering 2025. Veteran Deion Jones, who was once a Pro Bowler in Atlanta, played sparingly last postseason for the Bucs, logging just 18 snaps. Meanwhile, free-agent addition Anthony Walker Jr., formerly of the Dolphins, is coming off a 48.0 overall PFF grade and has something to prove after an inconsistent year in Miami.
“There are questions about who will complement David. SirVocea Dennis is a solid coverage player but has played only 209 snaps in his career. Veteran Deion Jones logged just 18 postseason snaps for Tampa Bay last season. Anthony Walker Jr. struggled to a 48.0 PFF overall grade in Miami in 2024, though he has played better in the past,” PFF said.
That combination of inexperience and underperformance leaves Tampa Bay with more questions than answers at a key position. With David expected to lead by example, the onus now falls on Dennis, Jones and Walker to carve out roles and stabilize the group during training camp and into the regular season.
Still, there is optimism that the Bucs’ coaching staff, particularly Bowles and linebackers coach Larry Foote, can unlock more from this unit. Dennis has shown the athletic traits and football IQ to take a step forward, while Jones and Walker each bring veteran savvy that could prove valuable in a rotational role.
The Buccaneers have defied expectations before, especially on defense, and this linebacker group may yet rise above its preseason ranking. But as it stands, Tampa Bay will need to see major strides from its supporting cast to elevate this unit back into the top half of the league.
