How similar will OC Josh Grizzard's Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense be to Liam Coen's?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a top-five offense in numerous metrics last year under OC Liam Coen. The Bucs would like to keep that up, but there's one problem — they don't have Liam Coen anymore.
The solution? Josh Grizzard, who served as the team's passing game coordinator last year. The Buccaneers promoted him internally to offensive coordinator this offseason after Coen left to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Grizzard learned under Coen last season, but he's also had time under Mike McDaniel in Miami, so those two things will likely help him formulate some plays of his own.
So with that in mind, how similar will his offense be to Liam Coen's? According to Grizzard, a lot of it will be quite similar, and that will help the offense pick it up right away this offseason.
"The verbiage and the formations and motions and those kinds of thing will stay the same," Grizzard said. "That will allow us to take the next level once we hit the field."
That being said, it won't be run exactly like Liam Coen's offense. A lot of the specific playcalling is now up to Grizzard, of course, but there will definitely be some plays that Bucs fans haven't seen making an appearance in 2025 — and that could include some leftovers from the Liam Coen era.
"It could be a pass. It could be a run, concept that I've been a fan of in the past that we might not have gotten to this year, but it's so collaborative. Having [pass game coordinator Kefense Hynson] come in here from Oregon State and the things that they're doing at the college level that we can now add to it."
This is probably great news for quarterback Baker Mayfield. He hasn't had back-to-back offensive coordinators since the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but with the same verbiage, he'll have some continuity on the offensive side for the first time in a while, as will the rest of the Bucs.
