Colin Cowherd was wrong about Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield and Bill Burr loves it
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has had his doubters. That includes those from the NFL — he was released by the Cleveland Browns for DeShaun Watson and then floated between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before finding a home in Tampa Bay — and the pundits who cover it, among others.
Perhaps Mayfield's most famous hater is FOX's Colin Cowherd, who has criticized the Bucs quarterback over the years for everything from wearing his hat backward to being "undraftable." Cowherd's history with Mayfield came up again during Super Bowl media week, when comedian Bill Burr and former New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman got together on Edelman's podcast Games With Names.
The subject of Browns quarterbacks came up, and Edelman asked Burr about Baker Mayfield. And Burr, in a way only he could put it, said he was a big fan of Mayfield's — and he took a shot at Colin Cowherd, too.
“I love f**king Baker Mayfield,” Burr said. “And you know what? I love that Colin Cowherd has to stay up at night, knowing he was wrong and can’t get himself to admit it. And his desk is going to just keep getting bigger."
To be fair to Cowherd himself, he has eventually admitted that Mayfield is flourishing in Tampa Bay (but couldn't withhold from taking a few shots here and there regardless in videos like these).
Mayfield threw 41 touchdowns for his best season by far in 2024. Now, he'll seek to do even better with yet another offensive coordinator, this time with pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard getting promoted to the role this offseason.
