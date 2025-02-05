Gerald McCoy address Buccaneers' biggest need going into 2025 season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few needs to address to remain competitive in 2024. Plenty of analysts and fans have their opinions on who the Bucs should draft, and now, a former All-Pro Buccaneers player is throwing his hat into the ring.
Former Buccaneers standout defensive tackle was asked on WDAE's The Drive who he thinks the Buccaneers should draft, and being a former defensive player, it's understandable that he would trend in that direction. He pinpointed both cornerback and edge rusher, but he particularly honed in on one of those positions.
"You can either go corner or edge rusher [as greatest offseason need], but our four leading guys in sacks were three inside interior rushers and Lavonte [David]. And you gotta have somebody who can go win a 1-on-1 on the edge," McCoy said on WDAE's The Drive, per JoeBucsFan. "If the Bucs had what they needed, they wouldn’t have went and got [Shaq] at the end of the year going into the playoffs.... This is not a shot at the guys we have, it’s just reality."
Tampa Bay's edge rushing attack was indeed quite dire. There were four different players who weren't edge rushers that had more sacks than the most potent edge rusher in Yaya Diaby, who got 4.5 sacks. The Bucs will definitely try to address that need this offseason, but if they see a cornerback they like in the first round, they may go that route, too.
