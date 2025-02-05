Bucs Gameday

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reveals special relationship with Tom Brady

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has a good relationship with the NFL commissioner.

Kade Kimble

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found stability under center since Tom Brady retired from the NFL with his successor Baker Mayfield having a career resurgence with the club.

Since then, Brady has been quite active heading into his post-playing career. He started with a year away from the gridiron... sort of. He became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, where he now is a crucial decision-maker for the organization.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been active in other business investments, too, though he's nearly completed his first full year in the broadcast booth. In the first of a ten-year deal, Brady has improved plenty on the call and will complete his first season doing so by covering the Super Bowl.

Brady has garnered plenty of Super Bowl experience, so it only makes sense that he's covering the game from the broadcast booth.

Keeping his hands all over the NFL, Brady is a true legend of the league. He also has a great relationship with league commissioner Roger Goodell. He frequently checks in with Goodell regarding the conflicts as the Raiders minority owner and broadcaster at Fox.

"Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, 'Am I doing OK?'" Goodell said. "I think he's serious that he separates the two and doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict."

Brady clearly has quite a good relationship with Goodell as he explores the two ventures in his post-playing career, having to avoid conflict between the two roles. Given his impact on the NFL and the world of football, it makes sense for him and the league commissioner to have a good relationship.

