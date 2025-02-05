Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reveals serious regret losing 2020 Super Bowl to Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't lose all too often. So when he does, it's big news — and while he's already won three Super Bowl championships and is looking for a fourth, there was one Super Bowl he couldn't win.
That Super Bowl took place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers dominated that matchup, winning 31-9 to win the franchise's second Super Bowl, and it's a loss the Patrick Mahomes still hasn't forgotten.
Including the playoffs, Mahomes has lost only 26 games in his career. And when he was asked which one keeps him up at night the most, he immediately went to the team's Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay as his answer.
Mahomes had a tough game. Put behind a horrendous offensive line made up largely of backups, the Mahomes completed just 53% of his passes and threw two picks without a touchdown. The Buccaneers' defense took the opportunity to feast, sacking Mahomes three times and netting 10 total quarterback hits.
The Buccaneers haven't faired well against the Chiefs outside of that game, losing the three other contests they've had. But they'll always have that Super Bowl win, and it seems to still swim around in Mahomes' head — even has he prepares to play in his fifth Super Bowl appearance.
