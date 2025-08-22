How watchable will the Buccaneers be this season?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the most exciting teams to watch in 2024. Their elite offense made that the case, and the defense actually had a hand in that, too, since they liked to help keep things close.
It remains to be seen if the 2025 Buccaneers will carry much of the same over from a season ago. However, ESPN's Ben Solak believes this iteration of the Bucs will once again be must-see TV as he ranked the Bucs at the seventh most watchable team in the league this upcoming season.
Buccaneers' offense carries their watchability
Solak's ranking is based on a number of metrics, including big play capability, close games, star players and just general cool stuff such as storylines. It isn't surprising to see the Bucs ranked so highly, as they have one of the most electrifying offenses in the league, which is exactly why he has Tampa ranked so high.
"Baker Mayfield is one of the few players in the league so watchable that he transcends fandom. You cannot help but root for him when he's jawing with defensive linemen after scampering for a key first down," wrote Solak. "The collective excellence of the Buccaneers' offense around him — Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin — spells a highly watchable experience. The addition of Emeka Egbuka might even make this offense a Bengals-like experience in 2025."
Where the Bucs could improve
While it might be hard to pinpoint exactly where the flaws are with Tampa Bay when speaking about their watchability, Solak found it to be the caution exemplified by head coach Todd Bowles. While he did point out Bowles' cautious manner on Sundays, he also gave him a bit of a tip of the cap to the defense while subtly taking a shot at how bad they were at preventing the big play.
"However, the Buccaneers are hard-capped on this ranking by the caution of their coach, Todd Bowles. He does not go for enough fourth-down attempts or 2-point conversions," Solak wrote. "The Bucs' defense is eminently watchable, though — high effort with sacks and takeaways, all at the expense of big plays. Only three teams gave up more 30-plus-yard completions than the Buccaneers did last season."
The Buccaneers have plenty going for them in 2025 if they can overcome their early injury struggles to begin the season. The NFC South is there for the taking, and a deep playoff run seems almost imminent if everything plays out as many of us think it will.
