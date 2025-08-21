3 takeaways from the last day of Buccaneers training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed their last day of training camp on Thursday, and now, they look ahead to their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
Camp was cut short on Thursday for the last day, but it featured some offensive-heavy plays and a great day from Baker Mayfield. BucsGameday was live on-site as always — here are three takeaways from the final bow.
Baker Mayfield shines on final day
Baker Mayfield closed out camp with a bang. He was letting it fly during 11v11 work, and he had some nice throws — he found Mike Evans on a nice deep ball fade and then hit Tez Johnson for a touchdown, too. His placement was on point and he was definitely feeling confident with the ball in his hands.
Mayfield may not play in a preseason game, so the Bucs will love to see him continually showing out in practice during this final stretch of practice.
Bucs go deep
The Bucs have been fairly conservative on offense so far in camp, opting for the short and intermediate game more often than not. This is a reflection of how Liam Coen ran this offense last season, focusing more on YAC to generate explosives than on deep shots.
Bucs OC Josh Grizzard has wanted to go deeper, however, and it looks like that was the theme during practice today. Mayfield took plenty of deep shots, and while not all of them hit, throws like his deep ball to Evans at the beginning of 11v11 work show the potential of what this offense could become.
Kyle Trask should be QB2
Kyle Trask had a bit of a rough camp before the signing of Teddy Bridgewater, and many wondered if Bridgewater could end up competing for that job. After the final day of training camp, though, it seems like that won't be the case.
Trask has played well in the preseason games he's played in, and he's looked more consistent so far in practice. He performed much better than Bridgewater on Thursday, with more accurate throws and more consistent velocity. Trask should still be QB2 as it stands, but Bridgewater still has a lot to offer as a veteran in the room.
