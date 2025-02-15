2024 NFL Draft class rankings: Where do the Buccaneers fall?

Bucs Gameday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a strong 2024 NFL Draft class. But where did they rank in the grand scheme of the league?

Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and center Graham Barton (62) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a lot of success in 2024, and that was largely in part due to the strong draft class that the team had.

NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice ranked each draft class and the Bucs came in at No. 5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bucs draft class earns high praise

"Bucky Irving wasn’t just the best rookie RB but one of the most elusive players in the entire league. Next Gen Stats credited him with forcing a missed tackle on 35.8 percent of touches -- the top rate in the NFL (min. 100 touches). NGS also had him averaging 5.5 yards per carry on rushes outside the tackles (fifth-best, min. 50 such carries) and 5.3 yards per carry on rushes inside the tackles (second-best)," Filice wrote.

"Oh, and he paced all rookie backs in catches (47) and receiving yards (392). Just an all-around baller -- like Tykee Smith, who flourished in the nickel role as a savvy defender against the run and pass. With Todd Bowles praising the versatile DB throughout his rookie campaign, the only thing that really held Smith back was a midseason knee injury that cost him four games. It’s a testament to Irving and Smith's stellar play that I’m only now getting to Tampa Bay’s first-round pick, Graham Barton, who provided exactly what the Buccaneers desired at the pivot. Like Irving, Barton played a huge role in the Bucs’ rushing offense vaulting from dead last in 2023 to fourth in ’24. In the passing game, Jalen McMillan started slow but finished with a flurry, catching seven touchdown passes in the last five weeks of the regular season."

If the Bucs are going to continue having success, they will need Jason Licht to draft another stellar class of rookies in the spring.

