3 matchups we're looking forward to at Buccaneers-Steelers joint practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play a preseason game this Saturday at 7 p.m, but before that, they'll both clash in a joint practice on Thursday. Those tend to be a bit more intense than preseason games, so there are a few matchups we're excited to see whenever the two teams get together on the practice field.
The Buccaneers come into 2025 with a new offensive coordinator but the same offense, majorly retooling the defense heading into this years. The Steelers, meanwhile, have made a few splash signings with the likes of Aaron Rodgers and traded for big names like Jalen Ramsey and D.K. Metcalf, so they're set to be one of the NFL's most exciting teams.
Here are three matchups to look out for when joint practice hits Thursday:
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey
We've seen this matchup a few times before. Ramsey is one of the league's best corners, and likewise, Evans is one of the league's last wide receivers. The last time the two played against each other was in 2022, when the Bucs and the Los Angeles Rams played each other at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won that game 16-13, and Evans caught five passes for 40 yards on 11 targets.
Ramsey, meanwhile, perhaps isn't the player he once was, but he's had five interceptions in two years with the Miami Dolphins in 2023-24. The last time the Bucs and Dolphins had joint practice last year, Ramsey was injured and didn't participate — it looks like he's set to participate this time around, though, so this should be a fun matchup between a big-bodied target like Evans and a shutdown corner like Ramsey.
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Buccaneers secondary
Both sides of this coin have something to prove. Tampa Bay's secondary is looking revamped in 2025, with Jacob Parrish drafted to take the nickel spot, Tykee Smith moving up to safety and Benjamin Morrison getting drafted to serve as quality depth behind mainstay cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum. Morrison unfortunately won't participate, but Parrish and Smith are set to be tested by one of the best quarterbacks of all-time in their new positions while Dean and McCollum will look to continue some momentum from last year.
Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, had a decent season with the New York Jets last year that wasn't good enough to make the new regime keep him around. Rodgers threw 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year on 3,897 yards, and his quest to improve that number (in what is likely his last year playing football) starts now. This could be a tough secondary for him to face, so it will be interesting to see which side wins out here.
Buccaneers LT Charlie Heck vs. Steelers OLB T.J. Watt
Normally, this would be Tristan Wirfs vs. T.J. Watt, but Wirfs is likely to be out for at least the first four games of the year while he recovers from knee surgery. Enter Charlie Heck, who the Buccaneers signed to be their swing tackle earlier this offseason. He's stepping into the role far earlier than he probably wanted to, but he's had an offseason to prepare and get ready, which is a huge boon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You can only be so ready for T.J. Watt, though. Watt, one of the league's best edge rushers, had 11.5 sacks last year and was rewarded with a massive three-year, $123,000,000 dollar contract. He'll be looking to prove he's worth that this year, and he'll not only be the toughest challenge Heck has faced yet, he'll probably one of the toughest challenges Heck has faced in his career. If Heck can hold his own, Bucs fans can rest easy.
