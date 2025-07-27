3 takeaways from Day 4 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
Day 4 of training camp is officially in the books. The Buccaneers were in shells on Sunday — a smaller shoulder pad in anticipation of full pads — but the team will put on the real deal on Monday.
BucsGameday was live on site for Day 4 on Sunday, and we took in all the action as the Bucs finished their first slate strong — here are our three biggest takeaways from the weekend practice:
Secondary shows out yet again
The secondary once again had a day today. It was Jacob Parrish’s first big play of the season, as he made an acrobatic leaping pick on Baker Mayfield during team drills. Antoine Winfield Jr. was also flying around, and he had one play at the beginning of team periods where he perfectly read a pass to Mike Evans — the team wasn’t in full pads, however, so he didn’t lay a hit down on him. Josh Hayes almost had a nice interception in the red zone on Baker Mayfield, but he wasn’t able to haul it in. The last pick of the day came from Kindle Vildor, who got Kyle Trask at the pylon during red zone work.
Perhaps the most impressive pick came from Tykee Smith, who tipped a pass to himself in the red zone and took it back.
Offense has a down day
It was a big day for the offense on Friday, but Sunday saw a bit of a rougher performance. The Bucs’ offense didn’t nab too many explosive plays during the first team period, and quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled a bit in the red zone period. He had two missed passes to Mike Evans, and he almost had a ball up the middle picked off by Josh Hayes — Hayes dropped it.
It’s only camp, of course, so nothing to worry about all that much, but it wasn’t the sharpest day for the offensive unit.
David Walker remains out after injury
Buccaneers edge rusher David Walker was a non-participant in practice on Sunday after injuring himself during Friday’s practice. Walker hurt himself during the last team period Friday and had to be taken off the field with the assistance of trainers.
Head coach Todd Bowles said after practice that Walker was sore and still getting some tests done, so we won't know more until later.
