3 takeaways from Day 7 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
It's still hot outside, but the rain or shine, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have training camp.
The Bucs had indoor practice two nights ago on Tuesday, but now the team is back in the heat for Day 7 of training camp. We’re still in the thick of things here, and today saw an improvement from one side of the ball after a rough few outings.
BucsGameday was live on site for Day 7 as Tampa Bay was back in the brutal heat — here are our three biggest takeaways from the day:
Injuries piling up
The Buccaneers have a few players banged up in camp that they’re being careful with. DT Greg Gaines returned, but WR Trey Palmer, TE Cade Otton, WR Cam Johnson and LB Anthony Walker, among others, were out.
LB Lavonte David was also out for today after a string of recent absences — head coach Todd Bowles said that he’s simply sore and is day to day. Palmer’s injury wasn’t previously known, but Bowles confirmed it was a hamstring injury.
Offense gets in the groove
The offense found some footing again on Thursday. Devin Culp and Jalen McMillan both had touchdowns in red zone work (with Culp leaping over Benjamin Morrison to make his). Mike Evans was also good, making a spectacular catch he couldn’t quite get his feet down on but being a reliable target the entire day, hauling in a number of receptions. Baker Mayfield also showed some improvement, threading a nice pass to Evans during 11v11s that had us wondering how he’d fit it in the window.
It wasn’t a spectacular day, by any means, but it was just the day the offense needed to get back on track.
Kyle Trask's rough camp continues
Kyle Trask has played well in recent years, giving quarterback Baker Mayfield a run for his money during a QB competition in 2023 and then playing admirably in 2024 in the little time he had to fill in. That being said, the former Florida Gator has had a rough camp.
Trask has thrown the lion’s share of INTs this camp — he had another today to safety Kaevon Merriweather — and he’s also struggled with a quick release and has thrown a few balls in the dirt once plays haven’t developed. Quarterback Connor Bazelak is currently QB3 with Michael Pratt sidelined, but if Trask’s play keeps up, the Bucs might wanna bring in a veteran QB to join the room.
READ MORE: Third-year Buccaneers defender draws high praise in training camp
