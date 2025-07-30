Buccaneers' Todd Bowles calls third-year running back 'exactly what we want'
In the NFL, where injuries can strike at any time, depth isn't just an asset — it's a necessity. Unlike last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel like they have depth at a variety of key positions.
Which position groups are the deepest? Well, beyond wide receiver, that's a matter of opinion.
READ MORE: Senior NFL writer raves about Buccaneers after training camp visit
One of those position groups that quickly changed from being a weakness just a few short seasons ago to now being an obvious position of strength is running back. Of course, the emergence of Bucky Irving as one of the league's most dynamic backs is the chief reason for this newfound confidence in the position, but the reliable hands and exceptional blocking of Rachaad White provide a lovely complement in the Bucs backfield.
The quality at the position for the Buccaneers doesn't end there, though. Third-year player Sean Tucker, who went undrafted out of Syracuse because of health concerns, has slowly but surely established himself as a quality NFL player.
In his rookie season, Tucker didn't see many touches. But last year, despite having two well-established backs in front of him in the depth chart, he proved he belonged. His season was highlighted by a breakout game in Week 12 vs. the Saints, where Tucker exploded for 135 yards on 14 carries and 1 rushing TD as well as 3 receptions for 56 yards and 1 receiving TD. The Buccaneers dominated the Saints 51-27 on the road, in large part because of Tucker's dominance on the ground.
Although Tucker didn't receive double-digit carries in any other game during the season, he quietly continued his efficient play, ultimately finishing the season with an average of 6.2 yards per carry — the fifth-best mark among all running backs in the NFL.
Although Bucky Irving and Rachaad White remain secure in their roles, Tucker is continuing to apply pressure by making the most of his opportunities so far during Bucs training camp as he prepares to enter his third season in the league.
On Tuesday, prior to the Buccaneers evening training camp practice, head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Tucker, with his response proving that Tucker's efforts and ability have not gone unnoticed.
"He's done exactly what he did last year when we put him in the ballgame – he makes plays. He's a very good runner, he finds holes, he has a low center of gravity, he can break tackles. He's exactly what you want."
At 5'10", 205 pounds, Tucker has the size and power to provide some serious punch off the bench for the Buccaneers. He's also got deceiving speed for a player with such a strong frame, making him a threat to break off explosive plays at any moment as we saw in his breakout game in New Orleans last season.
Running back is one of the most physically taxing positions in the NFL, and it's rare for a player to remain healthy for an entire season. So although Bucky Irving and Rachaad White are currently entrenched atop the Bucs' depth chart, should either player miss some time in 2025, you better believe that Sean Tucker will be ready to fill in. And based on what he did with his opportunities last season, in addition to his head coach's most recent comments, it's safe to say the Buccaneers' run game won't skip a beat when Tucker is in the backfield.
READ MORE: Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles reveals very strong thoughts on Haason Reddick
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Could the Buccaneers bring back a Super Bowl-winning pass rusher?
• Deion Sanders, father of Buccaneers' Shilo Sanders, recovers from health scare
• Buccaneers offensive starter suffers injury during training camp