Buccaneers Super Bowl champion could join Atlanta Falcons
Around this time last year, a lot of people believed Jordan Whitehead might be the missing link for a Buccaneers defense that was looking for a sidekick to patrol the back end of the defense alongside All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Having already spent the first four seasons of his career in Tampa – before a two-year hiatus spent with the New York Jets – familiarity between Whitehead, Winfield, and Todd Bowles’ defense was already established.
Unfortunately, Whitehead struggled to find his form during his second go-around with the Buccaneers. And before he was able to rediscover himself in Tampa, a neck injury sustained in a car accident cut his season, and ultimately his second tenure with the Buccaneers, short.
Now, less than a year later, Whitehead is fully recovered from his neck injury and searching for a new opportunity. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, that opportunity could come with one of the Buccaneers’ biggest rivals in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons, where Whitehead is scheduled to visit today.
First of all, it’s great to see that Whitehead is fully healthy and eager to resume his playing career. That being said, should he end up joining the Atlanta Falcons, having spent so much of his career playing under Todd Bowles, Whitehead would bring with him a deep knowledge of the Buccaneers’ defensive scheme and playbook.
The addition of Jordan Whitehead would not only provide the Falcons with some serious punch on the back end of their defense, but a player with intimate knowledge of the team that is their biggest threat to win the NFC South Division.
