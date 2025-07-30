Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers LB reportedly 'back in action' with Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of training camp as they look to become a true Super Bowl contender.
The Bucs have the makings of one of the best teams in the league with guys like Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Bucky Irving, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield Jr. leading the way.
I could have shortened the list, but the Buccaneers have one of the better rosters across the NFL, so it is easy to see why there is hype surrounding what they could be in 2025.
Tampa Bay last saw a Lombardi Trophy make its way back in 2020. Of course, the Bucs had the GOAT Tom Brady, but it was their defense that drove the ship.
A key piece of that defense was linebacker Devin White. White was expected to be a longtime Buc after his tremendous showing in his rookie season. However, things quickly took a turn as White's level of play drastically dropped, leading to his departure from the franchise.
Following his fifth season as a Buc, White wound up with the Houston Texans in 2024 but didn't see much action. This offseason, he once again found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders, and according to Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, White is back to his old ways.
"He's back," exclaimed Carroll. "He was on top of the world a few years ago. ... He's back in action."
Despite his troubles of late, it seems like reuniting with Raiders general manager and former Bucs staffer John Spytek has brought the best out of White.
Getting an interception and a sack in training camp is a great start on the road back to being one of the NFL's elite linebackers. However, he will still have to prove that he can play like this consistently if he hopes to one day earn a starting role.
White has been through his trials and tribulations, but he possesses all the intangibles that once made him a first-round draft pick.
If Carroll and the Raiders' coaching staff can get the most out of him like the Buccaneers' did all those years ago, then we could see the reemergence of a special player.
