Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles loves what he's seeing from rookie defender
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has slipped over the past few seasons after relying heavily on it back when they were making a run for the Super Bowl.
Head coach Todd Bowles has been open about turning that side of the ball around, and the Bucs went heavy on that side of the ball this offseason. One of the Bucs' defensive draft picks will miss the entire 2025 season, but the rest of the rookies are showing up strongly.
Elijah Roberts has shown consistent pressure thus far in camp, and the secondary pieces have been phenomenal as well.
Jacob Parrish has shown why the Bucs are so high on him at the nickel spot, but on Wednesday night, it was all about what outside corner Benjamin Morrison was able to do.
We aren't the only ones who are impressed. Bowles, talking to the media, exclaimed how much he loves what Morrison can do even as a rookie.
Morrison Shows Up
"He made a great play the first play. Mike [Evans] adjusted the route after he read it," said Bowles following practice. "[Morrison] got an interception on the second play. He's a very smart player – he can see things before they happen, but he still has to cover him."
As reported by our lead editor, River Wells, Morrison was beaten by Mike Evans in the first play of 11 on 11s but quickly bounced back, moving onto the next play to pick off Baker Mayfield.
According to Bowles, Morrison was in a great position even against Evans, who showed his veteranship by rerouting to make a grab on the sidelines. It was what happened next that had us confident in what Morrison could bring to the Bucs in 2025.
Morrison dropped into coverage and was able to lure Mayfield into a throw that likely should have been there if not for the instincts put on display by Morrison.
Morrison has impressed so far this offseason, and this only added to his strong camp.
Morrison has dealt with a hip condition that has caused many to question whether or not he can be the type of cornerback the Bucs need. It seems like he is past that now, as he has shown fluidity with his hip movement.
He has all the makings of an elite press corner on the outside. Morrison plays strong, has a high football IQ and quick feet that allow him to make up ground and stick on receivers' hips.
If Morrison can continue this level of play, he has all the makings of becoming not only a steal in the draft, but one of the league's better shutdown corners.
