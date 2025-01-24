Buccaneers Reportedly Offered Liam Coen Highest Coordinator Salary in History Before Jaguars Drama
It's looking like Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is set to be the next head coach of the Jacksonvile Jaguars, but it's hard to say the Bucs didn't pull out all the stops to try and keep him.
Coen is currently negotiating what looks to be a considerable deal to join the Jaguars, but before that, he'd backed out of the search and committed to the Buccaneers just days earlier. Apparently, Tampa Bay's deal was substantial, too, as according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Tampa Bay was set to make Coen the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history on a three-year deal.
Per Breer, that was contingent on Coen not taking another interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars — which he obviously is doing. That's likely the reason he went through all the secrecy involved to get here, though it certainly has burned a few bridges in Tampa Bay.
Coen is in talks to become Jacksonville's head coach, and with a move like this, it's likely that will come to fruition. Now, the Buccaneers likely have to pivot and find a new OC in Tampa Bay this upcoming season.
