Buccaneers Star RB Majorly Snubbed For Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidacy
If you look at the nominees for the Associated Press' Offensive Rookie of the Year, you'll see a lot of talent players deserving to be on the list — and then you'll notice one glaring omission that doesn't make much sense.
The AP announced their nominees for their major awards, which will be revealed at the NFL Honors ceremony before the Super Bowl. There are quite a few strong names for OROY — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix and Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.
There's one big name missing, though, and it's Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving. The fact that he isn't even nominated is quite strange.
Irving wasn't just the best rookie running back in the NFL — he was one of the best running backs in the NFL, period. He ran for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns on the year at an average of 5.4 yards per carry, and he also caught for 392 yards on top of that. That YPC number is good for fourth in the league, and Irving was a huge part of Tampa Bay's electric top-five rushing attack.
The fact that he would not be on a list like this is quite baffling, to be honest. And while it likely would have been a longshot for him to actually win the award over the likes of Daniels and Bowers, he certainly deserved to be there for his incredible rookie season.
