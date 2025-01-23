Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach to Interview for Lions Defensive Coordinator Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have proven to be one of the better organizations in the NFL in recent years, and with that comes the danger of losing coaches to other teams.
The Detroit Lions, in particular, seem enamored with Tampa Bay's defensive coaching staff. Buccaneers run game coordinator and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers is set to go to Detroit, and now, the Lions are also set to interview linebackers coach Larry Foote for their vacant defensive coordinator position.
Foote played in the NFL for 12 years as a linebacker and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He first came into contact with Todd Bowles when Bowles was the defensive coordinator in Arizona under Bruce Arians, and he left the Cardinals to join Arians and Bowles in Tampa Bay in 2019. He was the team's outside linebackers coach from 2019-21, and he switched over to the inside linebackers and became the team's passing game coordinator for the defense from 2022 onward.
Bowles mentioned that he would think about defensive staff changes after the team's loss to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and now it seems that his staff is looking for work elsewhere. Should Foote not get the job, it will be interesting to see if Bowles will retain him on staff or not.
