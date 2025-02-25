5 names to watch for Buccaneers fans at the NFL Combine
There are a lot of directions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go at the NFL Combine. The team has quite a few needs — especially defensively — and picking at No. 19, it's difficult to say who will be available and who will still be looking to have their name called on draft night.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has been inconsistently predictable in his drafting career. In 2023, he took defensive lineman Calijah Kancey when Kancey wasn't on a lot of people's radar for Tampa Bay, but in 2024, he nabbed center Graham Barton — a prospect many linked with the Buccaneers. As a result, it can be hard to tell what Licht is thinking, but we've collected a list of players you may want to keep an eye on based on Tampa Bay's positions of need.
Here's our list of five prospects you should pay attention to at the NFL Combine, based on some holes the Bucs need to fill before they hit the field in 2025:
LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Tampa Bay could potentially need two inside linebackers with Lavonte David mulling retirement and K.J. Britt likely not returning next year. Jihaad Campbell is an impressive athlete and plays with good range, and he could be developed as both an off-ball linebacker or an on-ball edge rusher — two things the Bucs both need. If Campbell is available at No, 19, Todd Bowles could be tempted with a prospect who brings some versatility to his game.
EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
Unlike Campbell, Williams is an edge rusher, but like Campbell, he brings some versatility to his game, too, Williams boasts a lot of impressive physical traits, and while he needs some work in development as a pass rusher, his athleticism gives him some options in how he can be used defensively. The Buccaneers do love their defensive players from Georgia, so it's worth keeping an eye on Williams.
WR Luther Burden III, Mizzou
Tampa Bay doesn't need a wide receiver in the short term, but even if it brings Chris Godwin back in free agency, Godwin is almost 30 — and wideout Mike Evans is already on the other side of it. Luther Burden operates really well in the short game and can extend plays with impressive YAC ability, and those are all hallmarks of the modern NFL wide receiver in McVay and Shanahan-adjacent systems that Tampa Bay will run under Josh Grizzard. The Bucs need defense more, but they could really like what Burden brings to the table.
CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
With Jamel Dean's injury history and roster insecurity heading into free agency, the Buccaneers could use another cornerback to shore up the room. The first of these options is Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison, who could thrive in a Cover 3 defense like Todd Bowles runs in Tampa Bay. He also has some very impressive turnover production, boasting nine interceptions in 31 games, and the Buccaneers had a crippling lack of interceptions in 2024.
CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Revel has excellent physical traits and plays with great speed — he'd likely be one of the higher-rated prospects at corner if he wasn't recovering from an ACL tear. Despite that, he's a physical corner that the Bucs could use in the secondary, and if he can recover well from his injury, Tampa Bay could be in prime position to select him in either the first or the second round.
