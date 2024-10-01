BucsGameday's MVP vs. Eagles is a Tampa Bay Legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out firing on all cylinders in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense moved the ball down the field with ease while the defense shut down a struggling Eagles offense. Several players stepped up on both sides of the ball to make impact plays for the Bucs. Mike Evans led all receivers with 94 yards and a score on eight catches. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Lavonte David had two sacks including a strip sack. Vita Vea made his presence felt early with stout run defense and a sack of his own and Yaya Diaby notched his first sack of the year on a strip-sack of Jalen Hurts.
There were many candidates to choose from for this week's MVP. Here are BucsGameday's MVPs from the team's Week 4 victory over the Eagles.
Caleb Skinner: LB Lavonte David
The Buccaneers needed something good after being embarrassed by the Denver Broncos just over a week ago and they got that on Sunday in a massive 33-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
While both sides of the ball played extremely well on the day, it is hard to pick exactly one MVP as I believe there could be one from each side, but without a timely strip sack, the Bucs' game against the Eagles could have looked completely different.
That is why I am choosing linebacker Lavonte David as my MVP in the win over the Eagles. When you need a play made you can always count David as one of the guys that will make it. With the Eagles driving, David was able to shoot a gap and come back around to find Hurts sitting in the pocket before dislodging the ball from his throwing arm allowing the Bucs to recover. David also became just the second Bucs player ever with 1,500 tackles, joining everyone's favorite player Mr. Derrick Brooks.
River Wells: LB Lavonte David
Man, I could pick a trillion people here in a complete 180 from last week. But the Eagles were down 14 and driving at will when Lavonte David got a strip sack on Jalen Hurts, and that changed the trajectory of the game and denied Philadelphia any hope of a comeback. David is an ageless wonder, and he really turned back the clock on Sunday.
Dustin Lewis: Buccaneers Defense
The work of Tampa Bay’s defense, especially in the first half, was impressive against an Eagles offense that has been explosive in the past. The Buccaneers held Philadelphia scoreless on five of its first six possessions, including -5 yards on the opening three drives. The unit left a lot to be desired last Sunday but bounced back in a big way.
Collin Haalboom: LB Lavonte David
The Bucs needed a win in Week 4 and they got one because of a well-balanced effort on both sides of the ball. Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea, Zyon McCollum — there were plenty of standout performances vs. the Eagles. But in my humble opinion, the MVP of this game was Lavonte David.
He led the team in tackles (8), sacks (2), and forced a key turnover with his strip-sack of Jalen Hurts. Not only that, but David also joined Derrick Brooks as the only players in Bucs history to join the 1500 tackle club and put himself in a tie for first among current NFL players with 30 forced fumbles in his career.
Lavonte David is already a Bucs legend, and he is also this week’s MVP.
Kade Kimble: QB Baker Mayfield
The Buccaneers quarterback threw the ball 47 converting on 30 of those passes for 347 yards. He scored three touchdowns, with two coming in the air and one with his feet. By distributing the ball around, Mayfield controlled the game against the Eagles.
JC Allen: NT Vita Vea
There are so many ways you can go with this award. The offense played lights out, led by Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. The run game finally got going behind Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. The offensive play calling was brilliant at times by Liam Coen. The defense piled on the pressure and Lavonte David was his vintage self.
However, the return of Vita Vea was the catalyst to what was a dominant defensive performance by the Bucs. The Bucs looked lost last week with Vea out of the lineup. He set the tone early, shutting down the Eagles run game and sacking quarterback Jalen Hurts on their second drive of the game for a 10-yard loss to force a punt. Part of the reason David was able to be so effective was the return of Vea in the lineup clogging space. He finished with three tackles, three pressures, two hits, and a sack on the day making his presence felt from his first snap.
Fan Vote: QB Baker Mayfield
Once again Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield gets the nod from the fans for the fourth striaght week. Mayfield led the Bucs offense to three straight scoring drives in the first 16 minutes of the game, cashing in on a rushing touchdown himself on third score. Mayfield won with 49 % of the fan vote, beating out our consensus winner Lavonte David who garnered 35% of the vote. Vita Vea finished with 13%, while Mike Evans grabbed just three percent of the voting results.
Consensus Winner: LB Lavonte David
David unseats Baker Mayfield this week with a stellar defensive performance that included a team high eight tackles, two sacks, five pressures, three hurries, and a forced fumble.
