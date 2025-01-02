Bucs Gameday

All-Pro Buccaneers Safety Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 18 Saints Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be getting back one of the defense's most valuable players.

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) return a fumble for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during he first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) return a fumble for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during he first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are getting some good news from the team's Thursday injury report.

The Buccaneers had a few non-participants on Wednesday's report, but almost all of them have flipped their status on Thursday. Both tight ends that did not participate, Cade Otton and Payne Durham, were both practicing, which is great news for that group, and tight end Devin Culp also was upgraded from a limited participant to a full participant.

But there's another big returner — safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who sprained his knee against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 and hasn't been able to play since. He was working on the side with trainers, but now, he's working and getting ready for the possibility of playing on Sunday with a chance to clinch the division.

Winfield Jr. could pair up with safety Jordan Whitehead for the first time since Week 11, finally bringing Tampa Bay's safety lineup back in action. Additionally, the team will also have safety Mike Edwards, who joined up with the team before their Week 11 matchup vs. the Giants.

One player who doesn't quite look ready to go is Jamel Dean. He didn't participate in practice Thursday, which doesn't bode well for him this weekend.

