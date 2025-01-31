Bucs Gameday

Analyst gives Buccaneers average grade for 2024 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in the middle of the pack this season in the NFL according to one Bleacher Report analyst.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the offseason looking for ways to push the team moving forward.

The Bucs had a successful season winning the NFC South, but they failed to win a playoff game, which is a step back compared to where the team was a year before. That's why Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton gave the Bucs a fair "B-" when grading every team's season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the third quarter
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucs went back and forth

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fun to watch but wildly inconsistent and benefitted from playing in a lousy division," Moton wrote.

"On one hand, the Buccaneers finished fourth in scoring and third in total yards with the league's sixth-best point differential (117). Quarterback Baker Mayfield had his most productive season, logging career highs in passing yards (4,500) and touchdown passes (41).

"On the other hand, Tampa Bay tied for 10th in turnovers. Mayfield tied Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins for a league-high 16 interceptions. The team's 29th-ranked pass defense struggled mightily, contributing to its losses. The Buccaneers lost seven of nine games, including their playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, when they allowed 260-plus passing yards."

This offseason will be about making the right adjustments to ensure that the Bucs won't end up stuck in the same spot this time next year.

