Analyst gives Buccaneers average grade for 2024 season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the offseason looking for ways to push the team moving forward.
The Bucs had a successful season winning the NFC South, but they failed to win a playoff game, which is a step back compared to where the team was a year before. That's why Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton gave the Bucs a fair "B-" when grading every team's season.
Bucs went back and forth
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fun to watch but wildly inconsistent and benefitted from playing in a lousy division," Moton wrote.
"On one hand, the Buccaneers finished fourth in scoring and third in total yards with the league's sixth-best point differential (117). Quarterback Baker Mayfield had his most productive season, logging career highs in passing yards (4,500) and touchdown passes (41).
"On the other hand, Tampa Bay tied for 10th in turnovers. Mayfield tied Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins for a league-high 16 interceptions. The team's 29th-ranked pass defense struggled mightily, contributing to its losses. The Buccaneers lost seven of nine games, including their playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, when they allowed 260-plus passing yards."
This offseason will be about making the right adjustments to ensure that the Bucs won't end up stuck in the same spot this time next year.
