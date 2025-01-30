Buccaneers urged to prioritize key addition who could upgrade rushing attack
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fielded one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL this past season. Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield put together a career-best campaign and the rushing attack was at its best in years behind the addition of dynamic rookie running back Bucky Irving.
After finishing in the bottom 10 of the league on the ground in three straight seasons (26th - 2021, 32nd - 2022, 32nd - 2023), the Buccaneers made a massive leap in 2024. The offense ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing with an average of 149.2 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry during the regular season.
With that being said, Tampa Bay struggled to run the ball effectively in its Wild Card loss to Washington. As a team, the Buccaneers rushed 25 times for 101 yards and zero touchdowns, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry, a stark difference from their performance in the first 17 games.
The issues showed up at key periods of the defeat, including the final few minutes of the fourth quarter that cemented the Buccaneers' fate. Facing a 2nd and 1 on their last offensive drive, Mayfield was stopped for no gain before Irving was stuffed for a two-yard loss. That forced Tampa Bay to kick a field goal to tie the game at 20-20 instead of finishing off what looked like a promising drive with the potential game-winning touchdown.
That gave Washington enough time on the clock to get into possession for a last-second field goal and clinch a road victory. One can only wonder if the past would've been different if the Buccaneers are able to gain just one more yard.
The desire to get over the hump and back to the Super Bowl could give Tampa Bay the desire to make a few moves this offseason. The Buccaneers already have a quality offense but why not make what's good even better?
Tampa Bay has four of its five starters up front under contract for at least one more season, and multiple in the case of left tackle Tristan Wirfs, guard Cody Mauch, and center Graham Barton. The odd man out is veteran guard Ben Bredeson, who was on a one-year deal with the franchise and signed with the Buccaneers after stints with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.
If the Bucs and Bredeson part ways, CBS Sport's Jordan Dajani believes there's another veteran offensive lineman who makes sense as a replacement for the team. He sees Chicago Bears' left guard Teven Jenkins as an addition to continue strengthing the rushing attack.
Jenkins ranked 20th among guards this past season with a 74.3 run-blocking grade, per PFF. In comparison, Bredeson slotted in at No. 111 overall with a 53.6 mark. Jenkins also posted a career-high 75.8 pass-blocking grade, surrending 17 pressures and four sacks in 495 pass-blocking snaps.
"Bears left guard Teven Jenkins could be a replacement for Ben Bredeson when it comes to improving Tampa Bay's rushing attack. His 74.3 run-blocking grade via PFF ranked 20th among guards in 2024, while Bredeson's 53.6 grade ranked 111th."
The Chicago Bears selected Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He began his time at the NFL level as an offensive tackle but was moved inside leading up to the 2022 season. Jenkins played right guard in 2022 and switched to the left side of the line for the past two seasons.
Jenkins has dealt with multiple injuries over the past four years, including a back surgery that forced him onto injured reserve for the majority of his rookie season. His rookie contract is expiring and Jenkins might test the free agency waters considering all of the changes in Chicago.
