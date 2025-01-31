What are the Buccaneers' chances of returning to the NFL playoffs in 2025?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 playoff run came to an abrupt halt in the Wild Card round as they suffered an upset loss to the Washington Commanders on a walk-off field goal. The loss ended the Buccaneers' season and therefore thrust them into the 2025 offseason just like that.
Things have already started to unfold for the Buccaneers including staff changes as one of the higher profile moves of the offseason was former offensive coordinator Liam Coen leaving after just one season to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Everyone's attention is now fully on what the Bucs' plan is this offseason to maintain, and even improve, off their 2024 campaign.
Tampa Bay is in prime position to keep their upward trend going as they are finally alleviated from salary cap hell from going all-in during the Tom Brady years, but there are plenty of holes that need filling on the staff as well as across the roster. With so much still unknown surrounding the Buccaneers and how to project how they will do in 2025. However, according to Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday, Tampa Bay has a "moderate" chance of reaching the playoffs once again next season.
"Beyond coaching changes, Tampa Bay must also address its wide receiver situation. Chris Godwin is expected to hit free agency, while Mike Evans will turn 32 this summer, creating uncertainty at a key position," wrote Buday. "If Mayfield can replicate his 2024 performance, the Buccaneers have a strong chance to win the NFC South again. However, the Falcons and Panthers could provide a tougher challenge than in recent years."
First and foremost, a lot of the success from the Buccaneers last season came from their offense, so it will be imperative that they make the right hire at offensive coordinator to pair with Baker Mayfield. Whether or not Godwin comes back will be interesting, but the Bucs have a slew of young, talented wide receivers ready to step up or could turn towards free agency or the draft if Godwin does not return.
The Achilles' heel for the Bucs this season was their defense and if they can't get that corrected then the rest of the NFC South could very likely maneuver their way ahead of the Buccaneers in the divisional pecking order, making it that much harder for the Bucs to make the playoffs as a wild card.
There are plenty of things that need to be hashed out before we start projecting how next season's Buccaneers will perform, but we do know that the rest of the South is coming for the Bucs' top spot and they will have to keep that chip on their shoulders as they enter this upcoming season if they plan to keep this train rolling.
