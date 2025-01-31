Bucs Gameday

What are the Buccaneers' chances of returning to the NFL playoffs in 2025?

The Buccaneers reached the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season but what are their chances of making it six straight in 2025?

Caleb Skinner

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 playoff run came to an abrupt halt in the Wild Card round as they suffered an upset loss to the Washington Commanders on a walk-off field goal. The loss ended the Buccaneers' season and therefore thrust them into the 2025 offseason just like that.

Things have already started to unfold for the Buccaneers including staff changes as one of the higher profile moves of the offseason was former offensive coordinator Liam Coen leaving after just one season to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Everyone's attention is now fully on what the Bucs' plan is this offseason to maintain, and even improve, off their 2024 campaign.

Todd Bowles
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay is in prime position to keep their upward trend going as they are finally alleviated from salary cap hell from going all-in during the Tom Brady years, but there are plenty of holes that need filling on the staff as well as across the roster. With so much still unknown surrounding the Buccaneers and how to project how they will do in 2025. However, according to Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday, Tampa Bay has a "moderate" chance of reaching the playoffs once again next season.

READ MORE: Buccaneers block another offensive staff member from joining Jaguars HC Liam Coen

"Beyond coaching changes, Tampa Bay must also address its wide receiver situation. Chris Godwin is expected to hit free agency, while Mike Evans will turn 32 this summer, creating uncertainty at a key position," wrote Buday. "If Mayfield can replicate his 2024 performance, the Buccaneers have a strong chance to win the NFC South again. However, the Falcons and Panthers could provide a tougher challenge than in recent years."

Baker Mayfield
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

First and foremost, a lot of the success from the Buccaneers last season came from their offense, so it will be imperative that they make the right hire at offensive coordinator to pair with Baker Mayfield. Whether or not Godwin comes back will be interesting, but the Bucs have a slew of young, talented wide receivers ready to step up or could turn towards free agency or the draft if Godwin does not return.

Mike Evans
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Achilles' heel for the Bucs this season was their defense and if they can't get that corrected then the rest of the NFC South could very likely maneuver their way ahead of the Buccaneers in the divisional pecking order, making it that much harder for the Bucs to make the playoffs as a wild card.

There are plenty of things that need to be hashed out before we start projecting how next season's Buccaneers will perform, but we do know that the rest of the South is coming for the Bucs' top spot and they will have to keep that chip on their shoulders as they enter this upcoming season if they plan to keep this train rolling.

READ MORE: Buccaneers projected to draft Ohio State star wide receiver in 2025 NFL Draft

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Rob Gronkowski compares himself to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl

• Buccaneers urged to prioritize key addition who could upgrade rushing attack

 Rob Gronkowski makes decisive Super Bowl prediction between Chiefs, Eagles

• CBS Sports identifies key position Buccaneers need to address in offseason

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News