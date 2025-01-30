Buccaneers projected to draft Ohio State star wide receiver in 2025 NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not have an offensive coordinator quite yet after Liam Coen left and took a head coaching gig with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they can still look at some much-needed roster improvements they could make this offseason.
The Buccaneers could very well lose wide receiver Chris Godwin to free agency. Mike Evans will soon enter the final year of his deal. The team might be losing some stability at the position while also needing to find a new offensive coordinator for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The NFL Draft is a great way for the Buccaneers to try and replace Godwin, should he leave in free agency and get a payday elsewhere. In a recent 2025 NFL mock draft from Bucky Brooks, Tampa Bay does exactly that and drafts Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall selection.
"Third-round rookie Jalen McMillan blossomed down the stretch this past season, but the Buccaneers could still stand to invest valuable draft capital into the wide receiver position, with Chris Godwin on the verge of free agency and Mike Evans heading toward the final year of his contract," Brooks wrote. "Egbuka is a high-floor prospect with WR1/WR2 potential."
As Brooks mentioned, the club hit on drafting Jalen McMillan last year, but continuing to get younger with high-potential players like Egbuka could shape what the coming years look like for the Buccaneers. Using a first-round pick to get a guy like Egbuka could be well worth the price should he elevate the offense like he's capable.
Of course, plenty will be determined by how the Buccaneers approach free agency and what offensive coordinator they hire before then.
