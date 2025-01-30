Rob Gronkowski makes decisive Super Bowl prediction between Chiefs, Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to have a Super Bowl rematch on Feb. 9. Last time around, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got the best of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
The two sides have played in the big game before and, this time around, the Eagles have a bit more firepower on their squad while the Chiefs simply find ways to win. Kansas City opens as a 1.5-point favorite, according to ESPNBET.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end, Rob Gronkowski, is quite familiar with winning the Super Bowl — and beating the Chiefs in a playoff game. He also recently made his prediction for the contest, making a decisive statement in doing so while appearing on the "Today Show."
Gronkowski explained that the Chiefs will win because Mahomes has Vic Fangio's number. The Eagles defensive coordinator is 0-8 against the Kansas City quarterback.
"Well, Patrick Mahomes has faced this defensive coordinator eight times in his career and he has beaten him all eight times," Gronkowski said. "I don't think this defensive coordinator is going to get over the hump versus Patrick Mahomes. He's too experienced. Patrick Mahomes knows what to do in every single situation."
Gronkowski is all-too-familiar with having a quarterback with high-level success, as he and Tom Brady helped deliver the Buccaneers a Super Bowl win while also finding the same success on multiple occasions with the New England Patriots.
The Chiefs are looking to do something that hasn't been done before — win three straight Super Bowls. They started their campaign two years back, defeating the Eagles 38-35, before defeating the San Francisco 49ers last year.
