Tampa Bay Buccaneers urged to pursue Super Bowl bound edge rusher in NFL free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 season didn't quite end how the team had hoped after getting bounced in the Wild Card round by the Washington Commanders. Since their elimination from the playoffs, things have been hectic around One Buc as the team looks to continue building a contender into the 2025 season and beyond.
Tampa Bay has plenty on their to-do list this offseason as they will have to replace their offensive coordinator for a fourth straight season while looking to improve their roster through free agency and the NFL draft in April. The Bucs flourished in certain areas this season, but in others, they fared well below what was expected and that will be a high focus come this offseason.
The Buccaneers for the first time in a long time, should have plenty of cap room to make some bigger moves in free agency this offseason, especially if they decide to cut some of the fat that is currently taking up some of that cap space. One area where the Bucs failed to do much of anything is at the edge rusher position as much of their pressure on opposing quarterbacks came from the interior in Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey.
With the glaring need to get more pressure from the outside, ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler could see the Buccaneers targeting a conference rival free agent this offseason in Super Bowl-bound edge rusher Josh Sweat.
READ MORE: Buccaneers block another offensive staff member from joining Jaguars HC Liam Coen
"Sweat will enter free agency with the flexibility to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. He has ties to Arizona, where his former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is running the show," said Jeremy Fowler. "Washington, New England, Tampa Bay and Tennessee could be on the radar, too."
Sweat isn't the biggest name out there when it comes to potential edge rushers, but he has been productive over his NFL career. Sweat, a veteran yet only 28 years of age, produced for the Eagles this season, compiling eight sacks on 33 pressures. His combination of size, length, speed, and power make him a compelling piece for the Buccaneers as pairing him with Yaya Diaby would create a formidable pass rush and make Todd Bowles' defensive line a problem in the NFL once again.
If the Buccaneers can swing a nice deal for Sweat the defense would immediately be looked at as improved and would allow the Bucs to focus on other areas of improvement, likely on the defensive side of the ball as this is the most glaring need at all levels.
READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to prioritize key addition who could upgrade rushing attack
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers projected to draft Ohio State star wide receiver in 2025 NFL Draft
• Rob Gronkowski compares himself to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl
• Three-round Buccaneers 2025 mock draft: Bucs land Notre Dame lockdown CB
• Rob Gronkowski makes decisive Super Bowl prediction between Chiefs, Eagles