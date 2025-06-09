Analyst loves Buccaneers running back duo
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a major advantage over most of their opponents when it comes to the running back position.
The Bucs have a pair of players in Bucky Irving and Rachaad White that can do major damage any time they touch the football in the backfield.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked the top 10 running back duos in the NFL, and Irving and White came in at No. 2 on the list.
Bucs have dangerous running back pair
"We saw how well Bucky Irving and Rachaad White work together last season. They combined for 2,520 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns," Moton wrote. "They are a unique duo because they're a proven interchangeable pair on all three downs. They can run between the tackles on early downs, and their catch and receiving yard totals from last year are similar.
The only pair to rank higher than the Bucs' duo was Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions. Irving and White are expected to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp this week.
