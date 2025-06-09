Bucs Gameday

Analyst loves Buccaneers running back duo

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an excellent 1-2 punch out of the backfield.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a major advantage over most of their opponents when it comes to the running back position.

The Bucs have a pair of players in Bucky Irving and Rachaad White that can do major damage any time they touch the football in the backfield.

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked the top 10 running back duos in the NFL, and Irving and White came in at No. 2 on the list.

READ MORE: NFL insider drops bold Super Bowl take involving the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucs have dangerous running back pair

"We saw how well Bucky Irving and Rachaad White work together last season. They combined for 2,520 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns," Moton wrote. "They are a unique duo because they're a proven interchangeable pair on all three downs. They can run between the tackles on early downs, and their catch and receiving yard totals from last year are similar. 

The only pair to rank higher than the Bucs' duo was Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions. Irving and White are expected to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

READ MORE: NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers set to face Aaron Rodgers at joint practice

• Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans named top NFL duo

• Buccaneers' $14 million OLB putting in work despite OTA absence

•﻿ Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News