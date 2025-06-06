Buccaneers' $14 million OLB putting in work despite OTA absence
There has been much to make about what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this offseason. Much of the focus was on the defense, but they also added to an already potent offense during the NFL Draft.
The defense was the Bucs' Achilles heel in 2024, dealing with depth issues to go along with a multitude of injuries. They addressed this this offseason by selecting four defensive players in the draft while adding an elite pass rusher in Haason Reddick through free agency.
Reddick hasn't come without controversy, however. Last season, he held out with the New York Jets for nearly half a season, looking for a potent contract extension. That didn't happen, and in return, Reddick put up a less-than-spectacular season to his standards.
Now, following his one-year prove-it deal with the Buccaneers, speculation is once again surrounding Reddick as he did not show up for the team's OTAs.
While fans might have been worried that this could be another Randy Gregory situation, things aren't as they may seem. Todd Bowles has been coy, saying that minicamp this upcoming week is "mandatory", while Reddick's position coach is adamant that he is eager to get back on the field.
Reddick might not have been practicing with the team these past couple of weeks due to the fact that he is a veteran, but he has been putting in work and is expected to be at mandatory minicamp when it starts next week. And this couldn't be any more evidenced than by Reddick himself showing that he is still putting in the work to get back to his dominant ways before being called to work with the team.
Reddick had four straight seasons of double-digit sacks before arriving in New York. The talent and skill are there, but is the want-to?
Reddick has said himself that he is itching to prove that he is still that same elite-level edge rusher, but it will be up to him to do so. Words can say one thing, but it's the action that people respect. Not showing up at OTAs when you're joining a new team, even if you are a veteran, on top of the fact of what happened last season, doesn't quite instill confidence in the fanbase or the coaching staff.
Reddick will have the chance to put all of this behind him, but if he doesn't live up to the lofty expectations of those surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we can look back at these moments as a tell-tale sign as potentially why.
