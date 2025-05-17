Bucs Gameday

Analyst makes starting lineup projections for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have their starting lineups nearly decided.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't need to finalize their starting lineup until the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons to begin the season.

However, Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder is predicting what these starting lineups will look like by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Analyst predicts Bucs starting lineups

On offense, Holder has quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Bucky Irving, wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka, tight end Cade Otton, left tackle Tristan Wirfs, left guard Ben Bredeson, center Graham Barton, right guard Cody Mauch and right tackle Luke Goedeke in the starting lineup.

"Unless Godwin suffers a setback in his rehab, there shouldn’t be many surprises coming from Tampa Bay’s offense this summer. Egbuka will likely become the team’s third wide receiver after being selected in the first round, leaving Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard to battle it out as the first wideout off the bench," Holder wrote.

On defense, Holder projects edge rusher Yaya Diaby, defensive tackle Vita Vea, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, edge rusher Haason Reddick, linebackers Lavonte David, and SirVocea Dennis, cornerbacks Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, and Tykee Smith, along with safeties Antoine Winfield Jr., and Christian Izien to be in the starting lineup for the defense.

"The Buccaneers’ big question on defense is who’s starting at linebacker next to David. Dennis should win that job, but Anthony Walker and Deion Jones should be in the mix as well. In the secondary, Benjamin Morrison’s health will be a big factor. If he’s ready to go, Morrison will compete with McCollum for a starting spot," Holder wrote.

The Bucs face the Falcons in Week 1 on Sept. 7.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

