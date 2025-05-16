Buccaneers rookie cornerback tabbed as potential impact player by ESPN
The Buccaneers received heavy praise for their six selections in the NFL Draft. Tampa Bay didn't go after the flashy names, but they took excellent football players with strong football character and IQ.
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and his staff have prided themselves on taking well-rounded football players who fit the framework and culture of the team. In past seasons, their change of philosophy has yielded immediate results from their recent draft classes.
One player who has already stood out from this year's crop is cornerback Jacob Parrish. The third-round pick set the tone early in rookie minicamp, recording two interceptions and picking up the install incredibly quickly.
In a recent article on ESPN, Field Yates ranked his choices for the biggest impact players selected beyond the first round. Choosing ten rookies on both sides of the ball, Parrish landed at his No.10 choice on defense.
"Tampa Bay doubled-dipped at cornerback on Day 2, selecting Parrish in Round 3 after taking Benjamin Morrison in Round 2. Parrish finished 64th on my final board, and I believe he can translate his versatile game to the pro level. He played 395 snaps as an outside corner and 201 snaps as a slot corner in 2024. Parrish has premier speed and capable ball skills, and he is a very skilled blitzer. That should shine on a Todd Bowles-coached team," Yates wrote.
When looking at which rookies have the quickest way to a starting position, Parrish has been the most talked about. Last year's third-round pick, Tykee Smith, is moving to safety full-time, which opens up a spot at nickel corner. Third-year defensive back Christian Izien is pencilled in as the starter currently, but Parrish will be given every opportunity to compete for the job.
However, Parrish will also be given the opportunity to compete on the exterior with Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison, the Bucs' second-round pick. Head coach Todd Bowles recently said he views Parrish as an outside corner first, but because of the Smith move to safety, they will be trying him at nickel as well. Parrish's versatility could make it likely he sees the field early in his NFL career, perhaps as an impact slot defender starting Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
