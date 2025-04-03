Anonymous NFL executives comment on Buccaneers offseason in new report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is widely considered to be one of the best general managers in football by fans and pundits, and that opinion also tends to be shared among his peers.
The NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida may be gone, but there was still plenty of buzz. The Athletic's Mike Sando captured some of it, going over every NFC team and getting some quotes from some anonymous NFL executives on how their offseason went.
The first executive the Athletic talked to noted that while the Buccaneers made sure to keep some continuity this offseason — something that the Bucs have made a point of under Licht's tenure — that may be the best way to go with a weak division around them at the moment.
"In a bad division, that is not a bad plan. New Orleans isn’t getting better. Atlanta is starting a second-year QB. Carolina is frisky, but not there yet. Where is the impetus for change?”
But while there has been a lot of continuity, there's been some new additions, too. The biggest one for Tampa Bay so far was the addition of pass rusher Haason Reddick, who was a top producer at the position in the league until a holdout and late entry to the 2024 season last year saw him get just one sack. The team believes him to be motivated after that saga, though, and a return to his prior play could be big for the Bucs.
One NFL executive seemed to agree, and they liked Reddick's fit in head coach Todd Bowles' defense.
“People question the Reddick move, but it looks like a great scheme fit for Todd Bowles. They do a good job identifying rushers, with Calijah Kancey as an example. Keeping Godwin and everyone else, and adding the rusher, was huge for them.”
Tampa Bay is used to being underdogs when it comes to the national media, but this year, things appear different. After winning four NFC South titles in a row, expectations are finally looming over the program, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.
