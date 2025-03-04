Buccaneers pick explosive ACC edge rusher in latest mock draft
The Bucs desperately need some help off the edge. And if a new mock draft is anything to go by, they could be getting it sooner than later.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are projected to select Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku in the latest mock draft by PFF’s Trevor Sikkema. The Buccaneers are determined to improve their pass rush without relying heavily on blitzing—something head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“The Buccaneers have to improve at getting after passers without blitzing — even blitz-happy head coach Todd Bowles admitted that,” Sikkema said.
Tampa Bay is prioritizing players with proven production on the ball, making Ezeiruaku a perfect fit. Over the past three seasons, he has racked up 44 tackles for loss, 37 sacks, four pass breakups, and eight forced fumbles, demonstrating his ability to disrupt offenses.
Ezeiruaku also showcased elite athleticism at the combine.
“Ezeiruaku recorded elite times in the three-cone (6.94 seconds, 91st percentile) and short shuttle (4.19 seconds, 92nd percentile),” Sikkema said. “He’s the textbook definition of what Tampa Bay is looking for.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need reinforcements in their front seven, especially with potential defensive departures. The Buccaneers are known for valuing high-motor defensive playmakers, and Ezeiruaku’s ability to generate pressure in one-on-one situations aligns perfectly with their strategy.
Tampa Bay enters a pivotal offseason as they look to stay competitive in the NFC South. Selecting Ezeiruaku would fill a crucial need with a player who boasts both production and athleticism.
The Buccaneers would be making a strategic investment in their defensive future, positioning Tampa Bay for success in 2025.
