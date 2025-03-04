Bengals franchise tagging Tee Higgins means one thing for Buccaneers star wide receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock. Well, not exactly.
The 2025 NFL Draft is still over a month away, but the Buccaneers are on the clock when it comes to reaching a contract with star wide receiver Chris Godwin before he hits free agency with the Cincinnati Bengals franchise tagging Tee Higgins — the consensus top-rated free agent wide receiver target before receiving the tag for a second consecutive year.
Godwin himself isn't unfamiliar with the franchise tag, as he has been hit with it twice by the Bucs in his career and it's unlikely Tampa Bay does it for a third time due to the amount of money they would owe him in 2025.
Both sides have made it clear that they would love to continue their marriage, but it will be up to whether or not the two can meet in the middle on a contract extension. The Bucs have likely come under what Godwin would prefer in a contract, however, there are always ways to figure out how to get the wideout more.
With Higgins off the table in free agency, Chris Godwin is now the No. 1 receiver in the free agency market — and he could be on his way to a new home if he so desires, as his value outside of Tampa Bay is likely higher than it is if he returns home to Raymond James Stadium.
Despite having two serious injuries under his belt, Godwin is viewed as a reliable weapon that can provide plenty in the right offense. Before his dislocated ankle halfway through the 2024 season, Godwin was on pace for the best season of his career, posting a top-five position in numerous statistical categories.
Godwin would prefer to remain in red and pewter and the Bucs view him as a cornerstone of the franchise. The Bucs have done their due diligence in examining the market, so if Godwin does end up leaving after eight years with the organization, it would be safe to say they would be alright without his services. However, quarterback Baker Mayfield has formed a fantastic connection with the consistent wide receiver, relying on him heavily on third downs and must-have downs as well.
With all that said, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are indeed on the clock to re-sign Godwin before he enters free agency where the water near the Hillsborough River will be swarming with potential suitors.
