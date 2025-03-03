Bucs legend calls for Jason Licht to sign Super Bowl champion cornerback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to embark on free agency, and one potential acquisition has become available.
The Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off their Super Bowl win, cut veteran cornerback Darius Slay. The 34-year-old wants to play one more season, and Buccaneers legend Gerald McCoy is urging general manager Jason Licht to give Slay an opportunity.
Slay to the Bucs?
The Bucs may be moving on from Jamel Dean, which gives them a reason to target cornerbacks. Slay has said that he wants to play one more season with a Super Bowl contender, and given the fact that the Bucs have been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, they may qualify under his standards.
Slay is also from Georgia, so playing in Tampa would bring him closer to some family and friends.
While McCoy wants Slay in red and pewter next season, there is still a long way to go for the two sides to link up this offseason.
