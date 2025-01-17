Best And Worst Graded 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Players
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season and won the NFC South for a fourth consecutive time. Unfortunately, that is where things ended for the Bucs in 2024, as they were knocked out of postseason play by the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round. Tampa Bay battled adversity throughout the year, mainly when it came to injuries, but somehow finished strong in the back half of the season to go one game above their regular season win total in 2023.
For the past few years or so, the Buccaneers have been known for their defense under Todd Bowles. But this season, the Bucs became known for their incredible offense under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who is currently garnering tons of attention for current head coaching jobs around the league.
Under Coen's tutelage, the Bucs' offense rose to a top-five unit in the country, ranking third in overall offense (399.5 ypg), third in passing offense (250.4 ypg), fourth in rushing offense (149.1 ypg), fourth in scoring offense (29.5 ppg), fourth in red zone offense (66.7%), and first in third-down offense (50.9%).
The drastic improvement from the Buccaneers' running game is the one area that was obvious to all those watching as Coen and rookie running back Bucky Irving helped the Bucs go from one of the worst rushing offenses the past two seasons into one of the best. With Coen, quarterback Baker Mayfield also enjoyed a career year, posting career highs in multiple different quarterback categories.
Here are your best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players from the 2024-2025 NFL season, per PFF.
Highest Graded:
1. RB Bucky Irving
PFF Grade: 90.8
2. WR Mike Evans
PFF Grade: 90.4
3. WR Chris Godwin
PFF Grade: 86.3
4. QB Baker Mayfield
PFF Grade: 85.9
5. T Tristan Wirfs
PFF Grade: 82.5
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Kameron Johnson
PFF Grade: 50.0
2. WR Sterling Shepard
PFF Grade: 54.8
3. C Graham Barton
PFF Grade: 55.6
4. G Ben Bredeson
PFF Grade: 56.0
5. WR Trey Palmer
PFF Grade: 58.2
