Best And Worst Graded 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Players

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players from the 2024-25 season, per Pro Football Focus.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season and won the NFC South for a fourth consecutive time. Unfortunately, that is where things ended for the Bucs in 2024, as they were knocked out of postseason play by the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round. Tampa Bay battled adversity throughout the year, mainly when it came to injuries, but somehow finished strong in the back half of the season to go one game above their regular season win total in 2023.

For the past few years or so, the Buccaneers have been known for their defense under Todd Bowles. But this season, the Bucs became known for their incredible offense under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who is currently garnering tons of attention for current head coaching jobs around the league.

Under Coen's tutelage, the Bucs' offense rose to a top-five unit in the country, ranking third in overall offense (399.5 ypg), third in passing offense (250.4 ypg), fourth in rushing offense (149.1 ypg), fourth in scoring offense (29.5 ppg), fourth in red zone offense (66.7%), and first in third-down offense (50.9%).

The drastic improvement from the Buccaneers' running game is the one area that was obvious to all those watching as Coen and rookie running back Bucky Irving helped the Bucs go from one of the worst rushing offenses the past two seasons into one of the best. With Coen, quarterback Baker Mayfield also enjoyed a career year, posting career highs in multiple different quarterback categories.

Here are your best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players from the 2024-2025 NFL season, per PFF.

Highest Graded:

1. RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irvin
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.8

2. WR Mike Evans

Mike Evan
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a touchdown catch with tight end Cade Otton (88) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 90.4

3. WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwi
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 86.3

4. QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfiel
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 85.9

5. T Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirf
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 82.5

Lowest Graded:

1. WR Kameron Johnson

Kameron Johnso
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 50.0

2. WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepar
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) signals first down in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 54.8

3. C Graham Barton

Graham Barto
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 55.6

4. G Ben Bredeson

Ben Bredeso
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson (68) after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 56.0

5. WR Trey Palmer

Trey Palme
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 58.2

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Published
Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News