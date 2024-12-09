Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were supposed to wipe the floor with the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 14 matchup but they couldn't really separate from the 2-10 team until they reached the fourth quarter to come away with a 28-13 victory. Coming away victorious was huge for the Buccaneers as they took sole possession of the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons losing to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bucs offense wasn't its usual self on the day, and in particular, quarterback Baker Mayfield once again seemed frazzled in the pocket, allowing the Raiders' defense to come away with four sacks while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. Bucky Irving exited the contest early, so it was the Rachaad White show on the day as he racked up over 100 total yards and a score. Mike Evans was his usual self but it was the likes of Sterling Shepard and rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan (who scored twice) that was pivotal for the Bucs' offense.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to boost them to the top of the division, per Pro Football Focus:
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) and guard Cody Mauch (69) leave the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 84.0
2. TE Cade Otton
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 81.9
3. RT Luke Goedeke
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) wears a guardian helmet as he lines up against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) receives a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 78.9
5. RB Rachaad White
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) holds off Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 77.8
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Rakim Jarrett
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) rushes the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Deion Jones (40) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) chases during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.9
3. C Graham Barton
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) celebrates after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.9
T-4. TE Payne Durham
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) with a first half completion against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.1
T-4. RB Bucky Irving
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.1
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
