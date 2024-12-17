Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Fans celebrate after a touchdown by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 4-0 after their bye week and came away with a huge victory in Week 15 when they made their way West to SoFi Stadium and beat the Los Angeles Chargers convincingly 40-17.
The Buccaneers' offense had a slow start, something that hasn't happened much this season, but after coming out of halftime down 17-13, they turned the dial up on their way to 27 unanswered points. Baker Mayfield was great on the day throwing for just under 300 yards and four touchdowns and the running game was excellent once again, going for over 200 yards on the ground with Bucky Irving leading the way with 117 of his own.
The Bucs offense was humming, but it was the spectacular showing by future Hall of Famer wide receiver Mike Evans who stole the show, as he caught nine passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns as he continues to move up all-time NFL leaderboards while putting himself in a great position to once again reach 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th straight season.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, per Pro Football Focus.
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 91.7
2. RT Luke Goedeke
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) lines up against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 89.3
3. RG Cody Mauch
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 79.5
5. QB Baker Mayfield
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 76.6
Lowest Graded:
1. LG Ben Bredeson
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate as the leave the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) with a completion against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.7
3. C Graham Barton
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.0
4. RB Rachaad White
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.8
5. WR Trey Palmer
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. (39) defends during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 55.0
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
